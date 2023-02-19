Valheim is finally coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass next month

Valheim is coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass next month.
We knew that Valheim was targeting a spring release on Xbox Series X (opens in new tab)/S and Xbox One, and – crucially – crossplay will be fully supported between all platforms (opens in new tab), but now we have a date: March 14, 2023.
We even have a new teaser trailer to mark the event, too – you check it out below:
Even though the fan-favorite sandbox survival game is already available on PC Game Pass, this'll be the game's first voyage onto Xbox consoles, alongside the Steam, Microsoft and Humble stores. And it's been a long time coming, too.
The Valheim Mistlands update (opens in new tab) launched back in December, adding a slew of additional content, including a new biome as well as new enemies, weapons, and materials to the survival sandbox.
Work then moved on to the Valheim Ashlands update (opens in new tab), which will reportedly offer an experience that is distinctive from what's come before. "It will be quite different from what we're all used to, given that the Ashlands is a large chunk of land at the far south of the map, rather than small islands spread out over the world," developer Iron Gate explained at the time.
Apparently, Valheim devs want to make a sequel, but one idea has already been vetoed (opens in new tab).
Missed your stop on the Valheim hypetrain? Our Valheim explained (opens in new tab) rundown explained why we think it's still on the "Steam bestseller list for a reason".
