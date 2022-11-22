Valheim devs want to make a sequel, but one idea has already been vetoed

One artist had an idea for a spin-off game

Valheim developers are considering spin-off and sequel ideas for their next game.

As part of our new Valheim Mistlands preview, we recently spoke to Iron Gate lead artist Robin Eyre and senior developer Jonthan Smårs. When somewhat jokingly asked if there could ever be a sequel to Valheim, Eyre very casually answered "yes," before adding the caveat that Iron Gate had already shot down his personal idea.

"They've said no to me, so this is not happening," Eyre tells us. "This is not a sequel, but I want to make a Greydwarf game. It's a pixel side-scroller where you play as Greydwarves, and it’s versus Vikings instead. And stuff you get in this greydwarf game could carry over to Valheim. Or if you go into [Valheim's] credits, you can play the sidescroller Greydwarf game. How about that?"

Despite the fact that Iron Gate doesn't want to develop Eyre's personal idea for a Valheim spin-off right now (sadly), the studio is still openly exploring ideas for new projects related to Valheim.

Monetary concerns apparently aren't a thing at Iron Gate, according to Smårs, who says that one of the advantages of working as a small team is that there's no pressure to do "lots of planning and budgeting to plan out the coming 10 years of Valheim."

Later in the interview, Smårs confirms that Iron Gate won't be making paid DLC for Valheim. Instead, the senior developer tells us the team will continue working on the remaining in-game biomes until Valheim version 1.0 brings the game out of early access, hopefully at some point in the near future.

Valheim is still slated for launch on consoles, and you can check out our Valheim consoles guide for a complete recap of everything we know about the ports to date.

