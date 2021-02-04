Zack Snyder shares new look at Ben Affleck as Batman in Justice League

Zack Snyder has shared a new look at Ben Affleck's Batman in the Snyder Cut, officially titled Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Though the picture doesn't give a whole lot away, Snyder confirmed in the comments to his Vero post that it's from additional photography. Batman is wearing the coat he wore in the Knightmare sequence in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, so it’s probably safe to assume this glimpse at the Caped Crusader comes from that dystopian version of the future.

(Image credit: Zack Snyder Vero)

Additional photography for the Snyder Cut also brought back Jared Leto's Joker and Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke. Both of them have a new look, Deathstroke with a fairly dramatic new haircut, and Joker described as "road weary" – and Snyder has also recently shared a glimpse at Joker's new style. It's looking a lot like the extra filming was for a Knightmare scene of some kind, probably with Batman uniting with his former foes in the fight against the Darkseid-corrupted Superman.

Snyder has previously talked about the major role Joker has to play in the Knightmare timeline, though it's unlikely the full extent of the story will be seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League, considering the additional photography only equals about four minutes of extra footage. That's not really a disappointment, though, considering the director has also said that about 150 minutes of the film has never been seen before.

We haven't got long to wait to find out more about the Snyder Cut, with the R rated, super-long film arriving to HBO Max this March 18, 2021. In the meantime, check out how to watch DC movies in order for a catch-up movie marathon.