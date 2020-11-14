Justice League: The Snyder Cut will have about four minutes of new footage

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a massive, four-part event when it releases in 2021, but according to Snyder himself, there will only be about four minutes of newly-filmed footage.

We learned from recent reports that several actors would be returning to shoot new scenes for the Snyder Cut, including Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Amber Heard (Mera), and Joe Manganiello (Deathstroke). Furthermore, it's been said that Jared Leto is reprising his role as Joker for the reshoots. Still, it sounds like the new footage isn't contributing much to the Snyder Cut's extended runtime.

"I will say that in the end it's going to probably be about four minutes or five minutes of additional photography for the entire movie," Snyder said during a recent appearance on Beyond the Trailer (via Collider). "In the four hours that is Justice League, maybe four minutes."

Given the amount of actors Snyder is bringing back for his director's cut, not to mention the amount of money being invested in the project, it's surprising to hear that the reshoots will amount to just a few minutes of extra footage.

We've had a few glimpses at the Snyder Cut so far, including the first-ever in-motion clip of black suit Superman, a full-length trailer, and our first look at Martian Manhunter's design. With any luck, we're about to be treated to a new look at Snyder's vision to celebrate the three-year anniversary of 2017's Justice League.

