Zack Snyder filming new Justice League scenes with Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck returning as Superman and Batman

Zack Snyder will be directing Justice League Snyder Cut reshoots next month – with much of the main cast returning, including Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck.

Previous reports indicated Zack Snyder’s Justice League would only consist of edits and special effects work on the material left out of the 2017 theatrical release, which was directed by Joss Whedon.

Now, that doesn’t appear to be the case. The Hollywood Reporter states that Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. “is expected to bring back Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman for new scenes” alongside Ray Fisher (Cyborg).

The reshoots are expected to be minor, so don’t expect new sequences or set-pieces to be transplanted into Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, which is set to release on HBO Max in four parts next year.

What it does mean, though, is Henry Cavill returning as the Man of Steel for the first time since the original Justice League. It may not be an official comeback – and is unlikely to affect his future with the character one way or the other – but it’s exciting news regardless. Let’s just hope he’s had a shave this time.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (as we’re now calling it, though it may yet get another title) recently unveiled its first full trailer at last month’s DC FanDome event. There was also a handful of behind-the-scenes footage in a later teaser.

Many thought this day would never come, but it’s almost here – Zack Snyder is back filming for a DC project. And the gang’s all here.