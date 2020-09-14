New behind-the-scenes footage of Zack Snyder’s Justice League shown at DC FanDome

A quick selection of behind-the-scenes clips from Zack Snyder’s Justice League was shown during this weekend’s DC FanDome event. Alongside that, new art from the event could possibly indicate that the ‘Snyder Cut’ is getting a Snyder-less official title…

The Insiderverse portion of FanDome included several looks at the industry, but perhaps none were more interesting to DCEU fans than the celebration of Warner Bros. Leavesden studio.

In the video, DC shines a light on all the production and set work that goes into making some of its biggest movies and shows sing on-screen. Most notable among them is another look at Zack Snyder directing a scene that didn’t make it into the Justice League theatrical cut: Wonder Woman holding a torch as she gets a better look at the mural of Darkseid.

It’s something we previously spied as part of the first-ever Snyder Cut teaser, and now we’re getting Snyder quite literally walking through that scene, which is undeniably cool for long-term fans.

Elsewhere, there’s coverage of an extended sequence of another deleted scene in Cyborg’s Gotham City University football game from Victor Stone’s playing days as well as Snyder overlooking another unknown set. See the main shots below.

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

Meanwhile, FanDome’s new Justice League key art (via IGN) curiously has Zack Snyder’s Justice League under a new title. For now, it’s Justice League Director’s Cut. For years. It’s been unofficially known as the Snyder Cut, then last month’s FanDome event labelled it as Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The titles they are a-changing.

Whether it’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League or something else, one thing is set in Stone (sorry): the four-part Justice League is heading to HBO Max in 2021.