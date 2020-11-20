New Justice League photo reveals Deathstroke's return in the Snyder Cut

As Zack Snyder’s Justice League gets closer and closer, more information about the HBO Max miniseries is gradually making its way to the internet. Recently, it was revealed that additional photography took place with Joe Manganiello reprising his role of Deathstroke, as well as Jared Leto back as the Joker with a new look.

Now, Manganiello has given us our best look yet at Deathstroke in the Snyder Cut with a new picture posted to his Twitter, captioned “Heroes & Villains can put their differences aside for an important cause...”

Heroes & Villains can put their differences aside for an important cause... https://t.co/bu2ldmhUUq#UsUnited #AFSP📷: @ZackSnyder pic.twitter.com/0WO6ixaWHdNovember 19, 2020

The major difference between this version of the mercenary and the glimpse we caught of him in the theatrical Justice League post-credits scene is a hardcore new haircut. The mohawk is a pretty dramatic change, so it’s easy to speculate that this – and Joker’s “road-weary” new style – are from a “Knightmare” vision of the future like the one glimpsed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Or, it’s totally possible Deathstroke and Joker just fancied switching up their style (though this maybe seems a little less likely).

Ben Affleck also teased his reappearance as Batman in the Snyder Cut with an Instagram post, captioned with “#UsUnited”, which is a hashtag fans have been using to mark the anniversary of Justice League’s release.

A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck) A photo posted by on

We’ve also had a sneak peek at the miniseries in the form of a new, slightly extended trailer released by Snyder himself on Vero, as well as a look at Martian Manhunter and a spiky Steppenwolf – and the reveal that there’ll be about 150 minutes of previously unseen footage in the Snyder Cut.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is arriving in four parts to HBO Max sometime in 2021. Until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order to get caught up in time for the Snyder Cut.