Xbox streaming for web browsers is reportedly in development

Microsoft's xCloud streaming service for web browsers has begun internal testing, according to a new report.

The news comes from The Verge, which claims that Microsoft staff are busy testing a version of xCloud that can be used through web browsers. The service allows players to access their Xbox games for streaming through browsers, so that the streaming service is able to work on devices like iPads and iPhones.

Additionally, the report also claims that the browser-based streaming service from Microsoft will be going into public testing at some point in the near future. Much like the Android version of xCloud game streaming, testers are presented with a full library of available Xbox games to stream through their web browser, and will need to use an Xbox controller once they boot up an actual game.

This is, in short, Microsoft's workaround for Xbox Game Pass streaming being barred from Apple devices last year in 2020. As you might recall, while xCloud streaming launched in full for Android in the latter half of 2020, Apple denied Microsoft permission to put the streaming service on their devices, due to their need to certify each game available through the streaming service.

This resulted in Microsoft filing a letter of support for Epic Games during their lawsuit against Apple, after Fortnite was barred from the App Store. Microsoft and Fortnite maker Epic Games want third-party app installers available on Apple devices, which would enable Microsoft to get around restrictions put in place by Apple through their App Store policies, which has so far blocked xCloud launching on iOS devices.

This is a positive step forward for iOS users looking to get in on the game streaming scene. So far, Android users have a litany of excellent games to play on the go through Xbox Game Pass streaming, including the likes of Destiny 2, Devil May Cry 5, Gears 5, and many more, and Apple users could be in line for the same streaming treats very soon.

If you're using an Android device and want to get set up with some incredible games to play on the go, head over to our guide on the best Xbox Cloud gaming titles for more.