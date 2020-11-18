Where to buy a PS5: the PlayStation 5 goes on sale in UK

UK PS5 launch day stock is finally here for us on this side of the pond! We know some retailers will be pulling the trigger and letting you buy a PS5 - and from basically any moment now so it'll pay to give links a try and start to get your eye in with that refresh button.

So, what do we know for sure? Well, Amazon UK broke cover recently to say that it will have a limited amount of PS5 stock available today (Thursday, 19 November) at 12 noon GMT, but we think it'll be worth checking there - and everywhere else - pretty regularly from now on. Elsewhere, John Lewis and Very have said they will have stock available to buy 'mid-morning' - it's no more specific than that - and Currys seem to indicate they will have stock but have given no clearer timings. Game has confirmed it will have stock and a social media exchange seemed to indicate an 8 or 9am start, and Argos, Smyth's Toys, and Box have said that they won't have stock at all. This means we're already looking at a shotgun scatter approach. As a result, you're best getting yourself across all the following retailers as much as you can pretty much as often as you can from midnight. We'll continue to update this page with any updates.

UK PS5 retailers

It's been proven time and time again this year, however, that specific times of the day have been stated beforebut don't always actually come about as the time when something becomes available - it's actually better to just be across the retailer's websites as much as you can, particularly at key points during the day - before work around 8am, at lunchtime 12 noon, after work at 6pm, etc - and you may well get lucky.

Remember, it's going to be a festival of refreshing and multiple tabs so keep at it and you might well pull a rare PS5 deal out of the bag. And don't forget that there's always good stuff to browse among the best PS5 accessories, the best PS5 headsets, and the latest PlayStation Plus deals.

(Image credit: Sony)

US PS5 retailers

If you're in North America, then it's always worth a look at the usual retailer pages to see if any stock turns up. Check out those links below.

However, Walmart has already come out with their next stock wave as it published an ad-scan declaring its next batch of PS5 stock is going to be part of its Black Friday gaming deals, from Wednesday 25 November at 7pm ET.

If you're not quite ready to drop the cash take a look at Sam's PS5 review for the full work down of the machine. Holding out a little longer? Well keep your fingers crossed for more stock, and maybe even a discount or two in our roundups of the PS5 Black Friday deals.