Warzone missiles silo locations

Here are the locations of the three Warzone missile silos on the map, recently introduced by the Cold War Season 2 update. Not all of these are new, with some replacing existing Warzone bunkers, and at least one appearing in December 2020 as part of Cold War teasers for Call of Duty Warzone . Currently they don't do much but they have got a lot of loot in you can access immediately - there's no codes or key cards needed. They also feature a strange screen with a skull on and an increasing percentage. Currently it looks like that's counting the increase in zombies on the map, and will presumably trigger the long rumored Verdansk nuking that will usher in the new Cold War Warzone map.

Here's where to find the three Warzone missile silos on the map in Verdansk.

Warzone missile silo map locations

(Image credit: Activision)

These Warzone missiles silos are listed in the Warzone patch notes as being "hidden underneath the city's three war monuments", so that's these locations:

Jarvdinsk Spomenik, above Arklov Peak Military Base Zoszni Spomenik, southeast of Novi Grazna Hills Styor Spomenik, in Tavorsk Park

Two can be accessed via the big holes in the ground where the missiles poke out, while a third is in the place of Bunker 10, which has been around for a while. To help you find them, here's what you need to look for with each silo.

1. Warzone missile silo at Jarvdinsk Spomenik

(Image credit: Activision)

As long as you can find the spikey fingers of this mountain top war memorial in the trees you should be okay. The silo opening is in the center, between the two 'hands' of the monument.

2. Warzone missile silo at Zoszni Spomenik

(Image credit: Activision)

The second Warzone missile silo at Zoszni Spomenik is an easy one to find, as it's atop a hill with little to hide it away. It's right on the coastal road as well so you can't miss it.

3. Warzone missile silo at Styor Spomenik

(Image credit: Activision)

The Styor Spomenik Warzone missile silo will be familiar to many, as it's been around for a while. It's just designated as a missile silo now. You'll find it between the hill top monument and the coastal road.