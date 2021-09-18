Valheim buffs food health and stamina following player pushback

Valheim food has been rebalanced just one day after the release of the Hearth and Home update.

"We hear you!" developer Iron Gate said in a Reddit post linking to some short patch notes on Steam. The patch headliner is the real draw: "Rebalanced hp/stamina on most foods (more stamina on hp foods and more hp on stamina foods etc)."

This tweak will soften the changes made in Hearth and Home, which split food into HP, stamina, and hybrid types. Previously, you could eat just a few things to increase both your HP and stamina dramatically, but Hearth and Home forced players to choose between either stat for the most part. You could have a lot of HP and play as a tank, get a lot of stamina and swing for the fences, or split the difference and play as a jack of all trades but a master of none.

The Hearth and Home update has gone over fairly well altogether, but this particular change was immediately unpopular with players who suddenly found that their favorite diet left their stats skewed or outright pitiful. The follow-up patch doesn't totally revert the changes to food, but it does provide more of a middle ground for the two major food groups.

The rest of the new patch notes are comparatively minor, but still worth a look. Bows will use less stamina, Fulings will be easier to stagger and defeat, the tar pit should now properly spawn on dedicated servers, and boars will be easier to tame early on since they'll eat berries and mushrooms.