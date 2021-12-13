Tom Hardy might have a secret The Matrix 4 cameo

It looks like Tom Hardy might have a secret cameo in The Matrix 4.

Jessica Henwick, who plays a character named Bugs in The Matrix Resurrections, has revealed that the latest installment in the science-fiction series was filming at the same time as Venom 2, which featured Hardy as the titular symbiote. The two productions were so close together that the casts of the movies met up, leading to Hardy's potential cameo.

"We were filming in San Francisco at the same time as Venom 2, and I met Tom Hardy," Jessica Henwick, who plays a character named Bugs in The Matrix Resurrections, told Den of Geek. "And so, Tom Hardy and I are running in the background of one of the scenes. And I'm so curious to see whether it made the cut."

Another unlikely crossover between the two movies has been previously revealed – the helicopters in the background when Eddie Brock and Venom are scaling Coit Tower were actually part of The Matrix 4.

It remains to be seen if Hardy actually makes it into the final cut of the movie, which arrives later this December. "It's a trip. It's the nostalgia and seeing Keanu [Reeves] and Carrie-Anne [Moss] on screen, it's magical to see these two absolute Hollywood heavyweights returning to the characters that made them famous," Henwick added of the film. "As a fan, I loved it."

Not much is known about The Matrix 4 just yet, though a new clip has revealed that the original movie somehow exists within the new film, and the second trailer may be hinting that Jonathan Groff's character is a new version of Agent Smith (also potentially teased in the posters). Other questions, like what's going on with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's "different iteration" of Morpheus, or how Neo and Trinity survived the events of The Matrix Revolutions, will likely go unanswered until the film releases.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max in the US this December 22. Until then, check out our ultimate Matrix recap to get up to speed on the franchise.