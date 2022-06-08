New Thor: Love and Thunder teaser has more Guardians, Valkyrie, and Christian Bale's Gorr, the God Butcher

There’s more battles and banter than you can throw a hammer at in the brand new teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder, as the titular hero teams up with Valkyrie and the Guardians of the Galaxy to fight Gorr, the God Butcher.

In the action-packed 30-second clip, which is predictably set to Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O' Mine’, the gang can be seen squabbling as they go toe-to-toe with the pasty baddie. "We're all about to die," Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) shouts, as he takes cover in a crater, as Bradley Cooper's Rocket hollers: "You said this would be a relaxing holiday!"

"I said it was going to be like a relaxing holiday," Thor (Chris Hemsworth) claps back, while Chris Pratt's Star-Lord rolls his eyes.

Moments before Drax and Nebula (Karen Gillan) open fire on Gorr, Valkyrie tries to hit him with a ginormous thunderbolt. We suspect it's going to take a lot more to take him down than that, though.

Elsewhere in the clip, Thor argues that "in times like this, we need to come together." Later, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who is set to adopt the mantle of Mighty Thor and wield Mjolnir, rocks up to join in on the fun.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder is also set to star Akosia Sabet (as Wakandan goddess Bast), Jaimie Alexander (as Sif), Pom Klementieff (as Mantis), and Russell Crowe (as Zeus).

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to release on July 8. If you don't have time to rewatch every film in Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of time, then jog your memory as to what's been going down with our breakdown of the MCU timeline.