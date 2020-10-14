This Alienware RTX 2080 laptop has a whopping $1,100 price cut for Prime Day

This Alienware m15 R2 laptop has had a whopping $1,100 slashed off its RRP. Probably one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals around, and it's not even on Amazon. That's right, one of the biggest savings for this deals season is over on Dell's own website, and it's a laptop packing an Nvidia RTX 2080.

Alienware m15 R2 with RTX 2080 | $2,800 $1,699.99 at Dell

Inside the body of Dell's slimmest 15-inch laptop ever you'll find some seriously impressive specs, meaning you'll be more than ready for the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 running in ultra on your PC. It's packing a six-core 4.5GHz Intel i7-9750H processor with 16GB DDR4 RAM, along with that aforementioned 8GB Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics card. You'll also get a 1TB SSD to store all your games on. You can upgrade to a 2TB option, but it'll cost you an extra $200.

With those specs, you're looking at some serious gaming power.

It is also a full HD (1080p) display, which is the only downside to this laptop really, but that means it'll be more economical when it comes to power. Either way, this is a fantastic deal that shouldn't be overlooked if you're looking for a high-end gaming laptop this Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Without any of those console exclusives to worry about, you'll need something to play, too - so here are the 30 best PC games you can enjoy right now.