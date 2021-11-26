There’s a load of Black Friday Nerf gun deals up for grabs right now

We're now officially in the swing of the big sales event and some amazing Friday Nerf gun deals have already begun popping up online. Retailers such as Best Buy and Target in the US as well as Very, Argos, and Amazon in the UK have a tonne of deals on nerf guns with savings of up to £27 to be had this weekend.

Those who have bought their fair share of Nerf guns will know that they can be expensive, especially if you’ve got to buy a pair or more of them at one time. That means that now is the best time to pick up a new Nerf or two - especially with Christmas right around the corner. If you’re overwhelmed with the choice, take a quick peek at our best Nerf guns guide to figure out which one is the best for you.

With so many different Black Friday Nerf gun deals up for grabs you’ll be sure to find the perfect one for you and a player two. If you're looking for some other toys to collect this Black Friday, take a look at our Black Friday Lego deals or our Black Friday board game deals 2021 for inspiration.

If you're simply here for Nerf guns, however, scroll down to take a look at our round-up of the best Black Friday Nerf gun deals below.

Today's best Black Friday Nerf gun deals

US

Nerf Ultra Pharaoh Blaster | $52.99 Nerf Ultra Pharaoh Blaster | $52.99 $39.99 at Target

Save $13 - You can pick up the Nerf Ultra Pharaoh Blaster for just $39.99 this Black Friday, that's a saving of $13 when compared to its usual $52.99 price tag. The Ultra Pharaoh comes with 10 Ultra darts that can reach distances of up to 120 feet. Better grab this deal fast though as it apparently ends on Saturday.



Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-16 | $41.99 Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-16 | $41.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $7 - You can pick up the Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshot gun for $7 less this weekend. This gun has 16 darts at its disposal which can be accessed from a front barrel and a reverse barrel on the back - both of which hold eight darts each which is perfect for those times when you are in need of fast reloads.

Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon| $94.99 Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon| $94.99 $48.99 at Amazon

Save $46 - This is currently the best Nerf gun deal on this list with a whopping $46 saving. The N-Strike Mega Mastodon is the first-ever motorized Nerf Mega blaster and comes with 24 Mega Whistler darts. This Nerf gun is such a beast it even comes with a shoulder strap to make it easier to carry around during battle.

UK

Nerf Fortnite GL Blaster | £59.99 Nerf Fortnite GL Blaster | £59.99 £32.99 at Very

Save £27 - Another huge saving we've found on Nerf guns this Black Friday is the Nerf Fortnite GL Blaster from Very, which usually goes for £59.99 however can be picked up for £32.99. Just like the Nerf Fortnite Heavy SR Blaster, this sponge gun was inspired by the weapons found in the popular Battle Royale game Fortnite.



Nerf Ultra Select Blaster | £62.99 Nerf Ultra Select Blaster | £62.99 £49.99 at Amazon UK

Save £13 - You can pick up the Nerf Ultra Select blaster on Amazon this weekend for just £49.99, that's £13 cheaper than what you'd usually pay for it. What's even better about this deal is that you can buy the Nerf gun on its own or in a bundle with 20 Ultra darts for £57.98 - that's still less expensive than the gun usually is by itself!

Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-32 Blaster | £60 Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-32 Blaster | £60 £48 with code at Argos

Save 20% - UK Nerf gun fans unite, Argos is currently offering 20% off of the majority of its Nerf products with the code: 'TOYS20' and this includes the Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots-32 Blaster, which as you may have guessed, is similar to the Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-16 included above however with twice as many Nerf darts to work with.

