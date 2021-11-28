The sleek Red PS5 controller is £5 off, as if you needed another reason to get it

With Cyber Monday PS5 deals now getting underway, we've already found the Red PS5 controller for £59.99, which makes it £5 off at Amazon, and while it's not the world's biggest saving, have a gander at that pad and tell us if you really needed another reason to get it.



Unlike PS5 stock, the PS5 controller has been broadly unaffected by supply issues, so we do see some fluctuations in price. While this offer isn't the cheapest we've seen it at on Amazon, it's also not too far either, making it a worthwhile offer if you've been meaning to upgrade or just fancy adding a player two to your mix.

If you'd rather keep all the colors consistent, then Amazon also has the White PS5 controller for £54.99, £4.42 cheaper than its original price of £59.41. If you've been after a cheap Cyber Monday PS5 deal, then these pads might be the savings you've been craving.

Scroll down to see more information on these deals and more on the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals we've seen so far.

PS5 Controller Cosmic Red | £64.99 PS5 Controller Cosmic Red | £64.99 $59.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Save £5 - The lush Red PS5 controller getting any deal is always worth highlighting, and while it's not at its lowest price, it's definitely a surprise to see it get any form of discount.



PS5 Controller White | £59.42 PS5 Controller White | £59.42 £54.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Save £4.42 - If you're after a cheaper controller, then the traditional Dualsense is also enjoying a price cut, which brings it down to one of it's cheaper prices, but we've historically seen better deals on this one.



More of today's best Cyber Monday PS5 deals

If you're not sold on the Red PS5 controller - and, are you sure, because that is one good-looking controller - then take a look over more of our Cyber Monday PS5 deals below.

More of today's best Cyber Monday deals

If you're looking to upgrade your PS5, keep an eye on our Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals page, alongside our Cyber Monday 4K gaming monitors page, which will help you get the most out of your new console.