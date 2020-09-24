Star Wars: Rebels' Ezra Bridger may be in The Mandalorian season 2

Update: Rahul Kohli has responded to a GamesRadar+ tweet sharing this story, saying he was "just goofing around" when hinting he was getting into Ezra Bridger shape.

Oh fuck, I was just goofing around. Where the fuck is my publicist? Please take over my social accounts 😬 https://t.co/JFEant1BAsSeptember 24, 2020

Original Story: Star Wars: Rebels protagonist Ezra Bridger may be in the Mandalorian season 2, if actor Rahul Kohli is to be believed.

I’ve gotten into that Lothal orphan, force sensitive, trained by Kanan Jarrus kind of shape. For no particular reason.September 24, 2020

Kohli posted this not-so-cryptic tweet suggesting he has recently gotten into that "Lothal orphan, force sensitive, trained by Kanan Jarrus kind of shape." That is most definitely referring to Ezra, the main character in the Star Wars: Rebels animated series, and one of the last remaining Jedi, who (spoilers) disappears in the series finale. And guess who teams up in order to go searching for the missing Jedi? None other than Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren, two characters who reportedly show up in The Mandalorian season 2.

If you need more reason to think Ezra Bridger is getting a live-action Mando cameo, Kohli has also plugged The Mandalorian on his Twitter account, along with another series we know he's in: The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Star Wars: Rebels creator Dave Filoni has previously confirmed that Ezra and Grand Admiral Thrawn survived the series finale, which involves a pretty sketchy hyperspace jump. If Ahsoka and Sabine aren't The Mandalorian series regulars, I'd imagine we'll get a story arc in which we finally learn Ezra's fate. We've certainly been waiting long enough.

The Mandalorian season 2 is set to debut on Disney Plus on October 30. Returning cast members include Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

We know WWE superstar Sasha Banks is in this season as well, and rumors are swirling she'll be playing Sabine Wren. Temeura Morrison is also reprising his role as Boba Fett, and while there's no official confirmation, Rosario Dawson just has to be Ahsoka Tano . It's a Rebels reunion, kids.