The Mandalorian season 2 trailer shows the next steps in Mando and Baby Yoda's journey

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer is here and, yes, your week just got roughly 2000x better because of it.

Featuring the next step in Mando and Baby Yoda’s journey, the first official teaser for the Star Wars Disney Plus series is unmissable. As an added bonus, it takes us further and deeper into the hive of scum and villainy in a galaxy far, far away.

Immediately following on from The Mandalorian’s first season, we see Mando’s ship heading towards an unknown planet. The Armorer tells Mando that he must “reunite” The Child with its own kind. Ignoring the fact that there might be more (???) of The Child’s species kicking about, it sets up the show’s sophomore season – consisting of eight episodes – nicely.

Then, we get the show’s first explicit Jedi reference. Mandalore The Great once fought these so-called sorcerers. Watching over Mando is a mystery figure – a Jedi? Ahsoka? It’s hard to tell – and then The Mandalorian season 2 trailer spirals off into an epic galaxy-spanning odyssey that ventures everywhere from the harsh tundra climes of an icy planet to what looks like Star Wars’ take on wrestling.

In one final kicker, we get to see Baby Yoda kicking some off-screen ass. He once again uses his Force powers to hack a device, closes his pod, then the sound of blaster fire fills the room after Mando gets surrounded by goons. Baby got payback, that’s for sure.

The Mandalorian season 2 drops on Disney Plus on October 30. If you need more from The Mandalorian season 2 then this is The Way: here are the first official images, plus a look at the impact Star Wars creator George Lucas had while on-set. And if you're looking for a Star Wars rewatch, then here's how to watch the Star Wars movies in order.