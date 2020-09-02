The Mandalorian season 2 finally has a release date on Disney Plus

The Mandalorian season 2 release date has been announced by Disney.

Are you ready? Previously announced for “October 2020,” the second season of The Mandalorian is set to arrive just within that time period: on October 30. Presumably, that’s only the first episode and the rest will follow weekly on Fridays, as with the first season.

If you’ve not caught up on all things Mando in a galaxy far, far away – The Mandalorian season 2 is set to be pretty different compared to the first, at least in terms of cast members. Clone Wars stalwart (and all-round badass) Ahsoka Tano will make her live-action debut, played by Rosario Dawson. Timothy Olyphant has also signed on to appear, while Boba Fett – or at least, his armour – is scheduled to return for the first (Disney-canon) time since Return of the Jedi.

The core of The Mandalorian season 2, though, looks set to revolve around Moff Gideon, Darksaber in tow, and his hunt for The Child, AKA Baby Yoda, AKA Disney’s mean, green merchandise-selling machine. Gideon’s actor, Giancarlo Esposito, teased “lightsaber action” earlier this year, meaning we’re hopefully getting some lightsaber battles coming to a small screen near you in October.

No word yet on whether Disney Plus’ other big 2020 flagship releases, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, will be released this year. Filming on The Mandalorian finished days before productions shut down across the world, with effects studio ILM able to work their magic remotely.

So, mark it in your calendars. The Mandalorian season 2 will arrive on October 30. The Way is long – but almost here. Check out all the new Star Wars movies and shows news through that link.