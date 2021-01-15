The Fall Guys Slushie Bear costume is available now for Prime Gaming members

Fall Guys just got another Amazon Prime loot drop: the adorable Slushie Bear Bundle.

Included in the bundle is the aurora-colored bear costume that we're definitely not calling a skin. You also get 6500 Kudos to spend on some in-game items or save for your next big purchase. Not a bad deal at all for Prime Gaming members.

If you haven't linked your Prime Gaming account with your Fall Guys account, you'll need to do that before you can claim the Fall Guys Slushie Bear Bundle - just hit the "Link Amazon Account" button under the profile tab in Fall Guys' settings menu. And in case you weren't aware, Prime Gaming is available for free to anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. Or, if you're really desperate for that bear costume, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Members get all sorts of free games and loot drops for Red Dead Online, GTA Online, Destiny 2, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more.

This is the second Fall Guys bundle Amazon Prime has given its members, following the Winter Warmer bundle from December. Better yet, Devolver Digital and Amazon say there are still four more Prime Gaming rewards on their way to Fall Guys players until May 2021.

If you want more free stuff right now, Fall Guys is giving away free crowns to anyone who takes a survey about the future of the game. All you need to do is answer some questions about your age group, pronouns, Crown Wins, how often you play, your thoughts on Fall Guys Season 3, and how you'd rate each season. Voila! Five free crowns for you.

If you find yourself falling more often than you'd like, definitely check out our list of Fall Guys tips to make it through all 30 rounds and win the crown.