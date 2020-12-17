First Fall Guys Amazon Prime loot drop includes three crowns and a winter skin

Fall Guys has hopped on the Amazon Prime loot train and is now giving out in-game rewards to active Prime subscribers.

Six drops of Prime loot are currently planned for Fall Guys, but as we've seen with games like Destiny 2, Prime incentives are often extended after their initial run. The first batch of Fall Guys Prime loot includes three crowns and the Winter Warmer costume, which bundles your bean up in just about every possible type of warm clothing. Some might raise an eyebrow at the inclusion of crowns, normally earned through hard-fought victories, but they're also available in the game's normal rewards pass, so it's not that big of a change. And the new crown ranks tied to gold skins only track wins, not crowns, so the free Prime crowns shouldn't affect competitive prestige.

The Winter Warmer bundle will be available until the end of the month, so be sure to claim it before the year's out. A new batch of loot will become available in January, and you can't retroactively claim Prime loot drops, so if you are a Prime sub, you should link your account and claim these rewards as soon as possible. You can do so via the new "Link Amazon Account" button under the profile tab of the game's settings. You can also unlink your account via the same menu, and if you do disconnect your Prime or cancel your subscription, you'll still get to keep any rewards you've already claimed.

Thanks to offers like this, Amazon Prime is one of the best gifts for gamers this season.