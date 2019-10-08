The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launch trailer is peak Call of Duty

If all goes according to plan, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will mark a comeback for a franchise many felt had begun to grow stale, ironically by rebooting one of the most classic entries in the franchise. Released more than two weeks from the game's release, the Launch Trailer leans into the series' heritage and gives Call of Duty faithfuls exactly the sort of explosive, chopper-heavy action they're expecting and likely hoping for - nothing more, nothing less.

Despite Activision calling the story in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare "edgy, culturally relevant, and thought-provoking," the latest trailer is peak Call of Duty, front to back. There are pep talks had over the sound of a helicopter's whipping blades, night vision views, exploding vehicles, exploding helicopters, and it's all set to Metallica's 'Enter Sandman." So yeah, it's comforting to know that in its effort to tell a compelling narrative to gamers in 2019, Call of Duty hasn't betrayed its identity.

Still, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare isn't without its controversy. Following a similar trend to the most recent entries in the franchise, reliable leaks indicate the upcoming Modern Warfare reboot will incorporate loot boxes , and they won't be purely cosmetic. But perhaps the most controversial revelation to appear in recent weeks is the fact that Modern Warfare's Survival mode will be exclusive to the PS4 for a year after release.