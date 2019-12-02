Steal alert: Xbox One S All-Digital bundle gets you a headset and 3 games for just £140

Cyber Monday is officially in full swing and some fantastic deals are popping up for the Xbox One S all-digital model. With bundles that give you a lot for the price tag, you can currently snap up a 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital model complete with a controller, a Turtle Beach Recon 70X white gaming headset, and download codes for Fortnite - with 2000 V-Bucks and a legendary Rogue Spider Knight outfit - Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves from Amazon. Now that's what we call a bundle, and you can get it all for just under £140. See what we mean by getting a lot for your money?

If you're more inclined to buy your games digitally, then Microsoft's All-Digital model is just the ticket for you. The console was made with those who want to do away with the clutter of physical games in mind. It's also a great solution if your discs keep getting scratched - you'll no longer have to ever worry about your game discs no longer working, since you'll do away with them completely.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition bundle with headset and 3 games | £139.99 from Amazon

Get the Xbox One S All-Digital 1TB console with a controller, Turtle Beach Recon 70X headset, codes for Fortnite (with additional content), Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves, and 1 month of Xbox Gold Live.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and 3 game bundle | £129.99 from Argos

This Xbox One S All-Digital Edition comes with a controller, Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft, and a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Xbox One S consoles deals | Up to 30% off bundles from Amazon

If you're after more great bundle Cyber Monday deals, Amazon are currently offering a variety of different bundles for the Xbox One S and Xbox One S All-Digital edition.

And don't worry, it's in no way a downgrade. The All-digital model is exactly the same in specs as the Xbox One S, with 4K and all. If you're looking for a shiny new TV to go with your new console, it's also worth checking out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday TV deals.

The bundle also comes with one free month of Xbox Gold Live, which you'll be needing if you want to play the online games included in your console bundle. You can always check out our list of the best Xbox Live Gold deals too if you want to bump up your subscription.

The selection of games included in the bundle are fantastic for all the family. Minecraft's creative sandbox adventure is bursting with endless things to do and explore, and Fortnite continues to deliver a fantastic multiplayer experience with several modes and frequently updated content. Sea of Thieves also has a lot to offer and is great fun to play with friends - it lets you become a swashbuckling pirate... what more could you want? To top it all off, the Turtle Beach Recon 70X gaming headset will let you chat with your friends straight away, since it comes equipped with a microphone.

This bundle gives you everything you need to get started right away, and with it's digital-only format, you'll only have to worry about finding space for the console itself - which is thankfully pretty compact in size.

If you're on the lookout for more great deals, we've got you covered with our Cyber Monday game deals 2019. And if you're looking for Xbox One games specifically, check out our round up of every Cyber Monday Xbox One game deal.

Cyber Monday game deals across the web (UK)