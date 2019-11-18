Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order patch improves load times and fixes texture flickering

Respawn Entertainment is in the process of rolling out a patch for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that addresses some common complaints on the technical side of things, including long load times and texture flickering. The patch is out now on PC, with the PS4 and Xbox One versions coming later this week.

The developer took to the official Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order subreddit to announce the patch, which includes fixes for a handful of performance issues. Without the full patch notes, we're left with just the key changes:

Fixed a texture flickering issue that would display on the screen while driving the AT-AT on Kashyyyk

Fixed an issue where the input from the arrow keys would sometimes fail to respond within menus.

Fixed an issue where Dynamic resolution settings would not save properly.

Fixed an issue where the game could become slow and loading times longer than expected.

That last bullet point seems to suggest the new patch addresses framerate issues some players are reporting, but the language is vague enough that it's hard to say for certain. Our own Ben Tyrer wrote in his Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review that "glitches and framerate stuttering" were prevalent enough issues to warrant mention. It's a good sign that Respawn is taking such quick action to remedy these reported performance hiccups.

Long load times and texture flickering aside, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been generally well-received. If you are jumping in, here's how to get your hands on a double-bladed saber early and find different colors.

