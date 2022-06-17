The Sims 4 werewolf cheats for wannabe lycanthropes

Use these Sims 4 werewolf cheats to help yourself seize the night and form a monstrous pack when the Moon shines. There aren’t many known werewolf cheats at the moment, but more will likely get discovered as The Sims 4 players uncover more about the Werewolf Game Pack. If you want to shortcut your way to becoming a werewolf and get to terrorizing the town or mingling with likeminded man-wolves at Moonwood Mill, we’ve got information on how to activate cheats in The Sims 4 below, as well as all the Sims 4 werewolf cheats you need.

How to enable Sims 4 cheats

Before you use any cheats, make sure you’ve got the Werewolf Game Pack properly installed and then you'll need to enable them in the game. Make sure you enable Sims 4 cheats as nothing will work until you do this step:

The Sims 4 PC cheats: Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c

Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 Mac cheats: Hold Command and Shift, then press c

Hold Command and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 PS4 and PS5 cheats: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once The Sims 4 Xbox One and Xbox Series X cheats: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

This will bring up a text box where you can enter in all the cheats you want, but first you need to type in testingcheats true and enable it. This will allow you to use additional cheats and shift-click on Sims, items, and animals and select from more cheat options that appear. To shift-click on consoles, press X+O (PlayStation) or A+B (Xbox) at the same time.

Cheats for The Sims 4 Werewolf Game Pack

Now that you’ve got your cheats ready to go, here are all the Sims 4 werewolf cheats you can use for the latest expansion. We’ve only managed to find a couple so far, which allow you to give or remove the werewolf trait from a sim. Of course, there are other ways of cursing your sims with lycanthropy so it’s good to know how to become a werewolf in The Sims 4 too. There are undoubtedly more werewolf-related cheats to be uncovered, so this guide will be updated.

If you’ve got the Werewolf Game Pack installed, open the cheats text box, make sure you’ve applied the ‘testingcheats true’ cheat, and then type the following to apply a cheat:

traits.equip_trait trait_occultwerewolf – This will instantly give your sim the werewolf trait, making them a werewolf. Good for turning your existing sims into werewolves without them needing to be bitten.

– This will instantly give your sim the werewolf trait, making them a werewolf. Good for turning your existing sims into werewolves without them needing to be bitten. traits.remove_trait trait_occultwerewolf – If you’re bored of being a werewolf or got attacked and turned into one, use this cheat to remove the werewolf trait from your sim.

Be sure to read up on werewolf lore by finding Sims 4 Werewolf books. However, if you’re more team Edward than team Jacob, we’ve also got this Sims 4 Vampires guide to help you learn the ins and outs of virtual vampirism.

