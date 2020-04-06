Knowing how to fill out reports in The Sims 4 is a vital part of advancing in the business career, along with actually turning up to the office. Completing reports appears as one of your Daily Tasks that you can see in your Career tab, and - like young sims and homework - you'll need to complete your reports every work day.

To fill out a report in The Sims 4 all you need to do is click on a computer in your home, select "More choices," then "Web," then "Fill out reports." This option will be highlighted with a small briefcase icon. Then you just need to keep your sim focused at their desk until the day's report is completed.

(Image credit: EA)

You can check that you have completed the report by choosing the Career tab from the small menu at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen, and checking the status of your Daily Task.

Completing the report every day will improve your sim's job performance and lead to promotions and more simoleons. You can get an extra boost by making sure your sim goes to work in a good mood, so make sure they're showered, fed and have had a good night's sleep before you need to head to the office.