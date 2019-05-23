The Sims 4 cheats: get all the money, needs, items and more with these cheats

The Sims 4 has been around for nearly five years now, but in that time has spawned a whole host of expansions and is still immensely popular. With the news that The Sims 4 is free on Origin for a limited time, a whole new group of players are flocking to check it out. If you're here, then that means you've heard about The Sims 4 cheats you can enter to make your life easier, and are looking for more information. We've got the pick of The Sims 4 cheat codes laid out right here for you, so if you want to get free simoleons, edit your Sim's needs, or grab some special items without putting the work in first then look no further.

How to cheat in The Sims 4

Before you can enter any Sims 4 cheat codes, you need to bring up the not so secret cheat option.

PC: Hold CTRL and Shift, then press c.

Mac: Hold Command and Shift, then press c.

PS4: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once.

Xbox One: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once.

A box will appear in the top right corner where you can now type the following cheat codes:

The Sims 4 money cheats

To get 1,000 simoleons type "rosebud" or "kaching".

To get 50,000 simoleons type "motherlode".

If for some reason you want a Sims 4 household to have an exact amount of money, you can type "testingcheats true", type in "Money X" but replacing the "x" with a number.

If you're looking to upgrade your living quarters, you can make all the lots in a neighbourhood free with the cheat code "FreeRealEstate On". Turn it off with "FreeRealEstate off".

The Sims 4 Needs Cheats

To make a sad Sim happy open up the cheat bar and type in "testingcheats true". Then hold shift and click on the Sim you’d like to change the needs for, and select "Make Happy". You can also lock in their current needs state by selecting "cheat need" then "disable need decay".

The Sims 4 item cheats

To unlock special career items in the building mode, go into build mode, open the cheat box and type "bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement". Why work hard when you can work smart?

To show hidden items in the build / buy catalog type in "bb.showhiddenobjects".

To place objects anywhere you want, including locations the grid won't allow, type in "bb.moveobjects on" then select the object you want to move.

Tired of doing the dishes? Want to torture your neat freak Sim? You can change the status of an item. Open cheat console, type in "testingcheats true", and while holding down shift click on an object and chose either "Make Dirty" or "Make Clean".

Once you've had your fill of cheating, why not check out the best Sims 4 mods to tweak and improve your game, from immortality to new traits.