Sekiro Gyoubu Oniwa boss guide: How to defeat the samurai horseman

For the Sekiro Gyoubu Oniwa boss fight, the game assumes you won't think to parry his big hits. In fact, that's the general theme for most Sekiro bosses; you can always parry an attack unless it has a red kanji. In the Sekiro Gyoubu Oniwa boss fight, you can parry every attack without a red kanji, no matter how absurd it looks. Read on for our top tips to take him down.

How to kill the Sekiro Gyoubu Oniwa boss

Firecrackers do fantastic work against this horse-riding boss because the horse doesn’t like loud noises, so use them liberally if you need to break up his attacks. You also need to keep an eye out for any attempts to grapple onto him, these tend to come after he rides away from you. As he does so, run towards him and use your grapple to land a couple of hits before going back to the defensive.

Despite what you might think, you are definitely going to want to stay close to Gyoubu. Get in close and make liberal use of the block/parry button in order to learn his move set and then punish it. The best attack to parry is a triple attack beginning with a right-handed slash and ending witha slow overhead strike. If you can parry this you will stagger him and you can take the oppurtunity to return his attacks.

While he does have two phases they are incredibly similar, he is just a bit more aggressive in the second phase. Utilise the same tactics as before and you will be able to topple this foe with minimal stress. If you are really struggling you can always beat Lady Butterfly first for an attack boost, but it really depends on how easy you find her.

