Save up to 44% in these cheap game deals for Cyber Week

Although the door has officially been closed on Cyber Monday (may it rest in peace), the Cyber Week game deals are still going strong - as demonstrated by Amazon as it cheerily knocks anywhere up to 44% off certain games. That includes bargain prices on everything from Borderlands 3 to The Outer Worlds on a variety of platforms, not to mention the recently-released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. We've gathered up the best-value items here, and you'll find them sitting pretty below. It's worth acting fast, though. These offers are likely to be gone by the end of the week at the very latest, so don't dawdle if you want to make some cheap game savings.
Because these cheap game deals include some of the biggest hitters from the last year or so, it's definitely worth seeing if anything you fancy has been discounted. For example, Borderlands 3 (which we awarded a 4-star rating this September) has tumbled down to £34.99 on PS4 and Xbox One. That's a reduction of 30%, which is pretty great for a AAA game of that caliber. Meanwhile, tongue-in-cheek RPG adventure The Outer Worlds (which got another 4-star rating from us) is just £34.99 instead of £43 on both PS4 and Xbox One. For the full list of what's available, hit the store by clicking here. Otherwise, check out our picks below.
Cheap game deals
Borderlands 3 (PS4) | £34.99 on Amazon (save 30%)
The original looter-shooter series returns in as loud and brash a fashion as you'd expect, and we love it.View Deal
Borderlands 3 (Xbox One) | £34.99 on Amazon (save 30%)
Get the same deal on Xbox instead with this Amazon bargain. That may be the best price we've seen.View Deal
The Outer Worlds (PS4) | £34.99 on Amazon (save 19%)
This new RPG from Obsidian is a superb adventure that'll quickly win you over with its wit and charm.View Deal
The Outer Worlds (Xbox One) | £34.99 on Amazon (save 19%)
Short of grabbing an Xbox Game Pass subscription (where the game is free), this is the best deal for Xbox One users. View Deal
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) | £42.99 on Amazon (save 14%)
Take to the battlefield in single-player or online with the latest COD - it's an excellent return to form.View Deal
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Xbox One) | £42.99 on Amazon (save 14%)
As before, this game is also available on Xbox One for the same low price. Grab it before it's gone. View Deal
The Division 2 (PS4) | £15.49 on Amazon (save 38%)
The Division 2 is still one of our standout games of 2019, so being able to grab it for such a low price is awesome. View Deal
The Division 2 (Xbox One) | £15.49 on Amazon (save 38%)
The Division 2 is another great looter-shooter to get your hands on, especially if you can play with friends. View Deal
Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) | £24.99 on Amazon
There's a ton of content stuffed into this game, so it represents amazing value - particularly at £24.99. View Deal
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One) | £24.99 on Amazon (save 17%)
Take the Wild West by storm in this excellent open-world adventure, now 17% less expensive. View Deal
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Limited Edition (PS4) | £27.99 on Amazon (save 44%)
It had its issues, but the getting Breakpoint for a whole 44% less is not a bargain to pass up. View Deal
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Limited Edition (Xbox One) | £27.99 on Amazon (save 44%)
You can pick up the Xbox One version of Breakpoint for an equally tempting 44% off. View Deal
Those are only the beginning of the Cyber Week offerings, though. Keep an eye on our guide to every Cyber Monday PS4 game deal, every Cyber Monday Xbox One game deal, and every Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deal for more discounts as and when they appear.