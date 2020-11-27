Save £35 on a Star Wars Boba Fett helmet and have a Mandalorian Christmas

Congratulations, you just found the perfect gift for a Star Wars fan - or yourself - and you get to save £35 without a single Jedi Mind Trick. This Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett Premium Electronic Helmet is just £84.99 today, a discount of nearly 30%.

Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett Premium Electronic Helmet | £̶1̶1̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ £84.99 at Amazon

This premium piece of cosplay makes for the perfect attire for Mandalorian viewing parties or a striking ornament for the home. It's padded for your comfort, and rocks a viewfinder with red LEDs that will flash in a "hunting” pattern," and an illuminated rangefinder HUD to keep bounty hunters on target. We can't guarantee it will keep you safe from lightsabers or Sarlacc spit, but it's the closest you'll get to the real thing without breaking into the Disney vault. And remember you'll need a Disney plus sub to keep/begin enjoying the Mandalorian and consider browsing the latest Black Friday TV deals to ensure you're seeing it in greater fidelity than ever before - and without breaking the bank.

If you're looking for more Star Wars themed gifts, check out this Razer Stormtrooper inspired headset for our US readers. It's got some cool branding, but also is a quality Razer Kraken headset underneath the aesthetic so you know it'll be a worthwhile purchase and audio servant.

Razer Kraken Stormtrooper Edition| $109.99 $69.99 at Razer

For a mid-range headset, you can't get much better than the Razer Kraken, and saving 37% on it is a pretty sweet deal. Great sound, great with other media, and a great design, all for a great price.View Deal

