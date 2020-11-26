Save £150 on this superb Lenovo gaming laptop with a 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM

While the Nintendo Switch may offer excellent portable gaming, sometimes you just need that extra power. That's where the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals come in, offering you some exquisite performance gaming wherever you are. Amidst all the current deals flooding the internet, we've spotted this excellent Lenovo laptop that's plunged under £1,000 – it's now available for £949.98 at eBuyer.

So, the laptop's stats. This Lenovo comes with 16GB RAM, a fast 512GB SSD, an AMD Ryzen 7-4800H processor at 2.9GHz, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card which will be a good entry-point to ray tracing – all packaged into a device that holds a 15.6-inch, 1440p screen. Lovely.

Now, the recommended requirements to run Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p are 12GB RAM (check), 70GB SSD storage (check), Ryzen 3 3200G (check), and RTX 2060 6GB VRAM (check). In other words, it's a pretty much perfect match for one of the most exciting games of the year.

And if you want a little more power, then there's the Razer Blade gaming laptop. This one comes with a similar RTX 2060 but with 8GB VRAM. Over on Amazon, that one's reduced from £1,799.99 to £1,349.97. Oof.

This offer houses 16GB RAM, a speedy 512GB SSD, an RTX 2060 graphics card, and a15.6" 1440p screen. All now for well under a grand. Not too shabby.View Deal

A gaming Laptop with 15.6" 144 Hz screen, Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, and – to top it all off –Chroma RGB Lighting.View Deal

Because both have a shot at being some of the best gaming laptops, those offers are well worth considering. Just don't hang around too long - the deals won't last for ages.

Not a PC gamer? Don't sweat, there are plenty of other Black Friday gaming deals, including Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X.