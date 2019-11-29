Save £120/$70 on the world's best noise cancelling headphones in this top Sony WH-1000XM3 Black Friday deal

Sony's top-of-the-range noise-cancelling headphones are so good that the last time they went on sale three members of the GamesRadar+ team bought them instantly. This Black Friday deal on Sony's WH-1000XM3 headphones is even better, with an incredible £121 saving on the RRP of £330, now £204.99 at eBay via a trusted third party seller. This beats the previous best Black Friday deal of £229 via Amazon, which is still a tasty fallback should stocks of the eBay discount run low or if you just prefer buying through a larger retailer like Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones | £204.99 (£330) via eBay

Sister site What HiFi rates these Sony headphones as 'close to perfect', with 30 hours battery life, and gesture controls that let you cup your hand over the headphones to hear more. Grab the world's best noise cancelling headset before stocks run out.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones | ( $349) $278 at Amazon

If you're over in the US, there's also $70 off these amazing headphones over at Amazon, meaning you can pick up these cans for well under $300.

These are the perfect headphones to drown out ambient noise on a hectic commute, or if you're taking part in a late-night gaming session and don't want to wake up the rest of the house. Sony's headphones offer full Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, a quick charge option, and gesture controls. If you're looking for headphones specifically for gaming, check out our best PS4 headset guide or best Xbox headset guide for headsets with flip down mics for in-game voice chat. For a Black Friday bargain, keep checking our best Black Friday game deals 2019 guide.

