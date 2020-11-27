Save over £62 on the New iPad Pro, plus more great UK tablet deals

The Black Friday deals are officially underway, and there are some fantastic savings to be made on Black Friday iPad deals right now. With great offers in the UK on some of Apple's latest tablets, you can currently save just over £62 on the latest iPad Pro in the Silver colour. With 128GB storage, and an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion and True Tone, the gorgeous screen is surrounded by a slim bezel. As one of Apple's most sophisticated tablets, this kind of price drop is all the more noteworthy when you consider it came out recently.

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) in Silver: £769 £706.70 at Amazon

But the great savings don't just stop at the iPad Pro. There are also some sizeable price drops on the latest iPad Air (2020), as well as some reductions on marginally older tablets. You can snap up the New iPad Air for just £555 right now at Currys, for example. Also a recent release from Apple, this a great price drop since it's not been out on the market for that long and iPads tend to hold their value. With a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the Air features the updated A14 Bionic chip, making it a powerful, versatile tablet. Complete with a 12MP back camera and 7MP FaceTime HD camera with improved performance, it's also suited to meetings and calls to family or friends.

There are also some excellent deals to be found on the older iPad Air (2019) model. If you want to spend less, you're getting a fantastic tablet for a more affordable price - it just comes with slightly older innards. They're sure to still be powerful enough to suit your needs.

Of course, if you'd rather go for something of the Samsung variety, we've also included a stellar offer on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Available in Oxford Grey, you can save yourself a tidy £60 off the price tag and take home Samsung's lightweight tablet with a 10.4-inch display, which comes with the redesigned and improved S Pen that's great for searching or getting creative.

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) in Silver | £769 £706.70 at Amazon

Packing the A12Z Bionic chip and a gorgeous 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, the iPad Pro will suit most needs. Whether you want to get creative, get some work done, or use it for entertainment, this versatile tablet covers all bases with 10-hour battery life and support for the Apple Pencil.

New iPad Air (2020) - 64 GB in Silver | £579 £555 at Currys

As the latest iPad Air model from Apple, this is a great opportunity to pick it up for less. With the standard retail price clocking in at £579, this price is certainly worth a look. Especially since iPads don't reduce all that often.

Apple iPad Air (2019) - 256GB in Space Grey | £605 £499 at Currys

If you're looking for something a little more affordable, you can opt for the slightly older iPad Air model that released in 2019. With a great saving of £106 on the 256GB variant in Space Grey, this deal gets you a fantastic tablet with a super light-weight, thin design.

Apple iPad Air (2019) 64GB in Space Grey | £463 £399 at Currys

The smaller 64GB storage size is also available at a reduced price, with a saving of £64. Also on offer in Space Grey, the iPad Air comes with a 10.5-inch display, Smart keyboard and Apple Pencil support, and an upgraded front camera perfectly suited to Facetime calls or Zoom meetings.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi in Oxford Grey | £349 £289 at Amazon

If you'd rather invest in a Samsung tablet, this superb offer will save you £60 on the Samung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. In a snazzy Oxford Grey colourway with Wi-Fi support, this tablet is lightweight with narrow bezels surrounding its 10.5-inch display.

