Resident Evil 3 train puzzle solution: how to plot the escape route for the subway

The Resident Evil 3 train puzzle happens at the start of the game with the objective 'Bring the Trains Online in the Subway Office'. After putting out a fire, and getting the power online you're tasked with plotting a railway route for the subway so you can try to escape Raccoon City. It's not particularly clearly explained though so if you're having trouble with the solution we've got it here for you now.

Resident Evil 3 train puzzle solution

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil 3 train puzzle solution involves inputting the codes for various stations to plot a route from the Redstone Street station subway to Fox Park, creating an escape route for Jill, Carlos and other Raccoon City Survivors.

To do that you'll need to input the station codes for platforms that aren't blocked by red tracks. The easiest way to do that is to read the main board on the wall as it features both the blockages and the station codes, while the console only shows the blocked lines.

However you approach it, this is the final; answer:

(Image credit: Capcom)

Input this code into the console and you'll solve the puzzle and move on to the next challenge:

RE-01

FA-02

RA-03

SA-02

FO-01