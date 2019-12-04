Report: Xbox Project Scarlett sibling console Lockhart is still in development

Microsoft's more affordable model of its next-gen Xbox, codenamed Lockhart, is still on the way alongside the company's release of the Xbox Series X next year, confirms a new report from Kotaku.

This console, which reportedly won't include a disc drive (similar to the recently released All-Digital Edition of the Xbox One S), is apparently still in active development despite previous rumours of its existence having died down in recent years, which Microsoft hasn't acknowledged despite officially announcing Scarlett's Holiday 2020 release date at E3 2019.

Kotaku's Jason Schreier reports that the computing power of Lockhart can be compared to that of a PS4 Pro, according to developers who have been briefed on the device, but will include a solid-state drive that will reduce loading times in the same fashion as both Scarlett and Sony's upcoming successor console, the PS5.

Lockhart will, however, boast a higher CPU than the PS4 and current models of the Xbox One, with Microsoft apparently targeting a 1440p resolution and 60 frames-per-second. Naturally, given its lack of a disc drive, the console will likely focus heavily on Microsoft's Game Pass, Project xCloud, and Xbox Live services, which allow users to access a large library of titles for download, including every new and upcoming Xbox exclusive.

The cost of Lockhart compared to its next-gen big brother, Scarlett, is still unclear, though devkits for both consoles have apparently been much more difficult to get access to than that of Sony's PS5, which are comparatively so prolific that several screenshots of the device have already surfaced across the internet.

It's possible that this new report will force Microsoft to come out clean on its next-gen plans, but it's worth remembering that Xbox Head Phil Spencer has previously alluded to the fact that multiple Xbox consoles are in the works within the company's secretive halls. In the meantime, for all things next-gen, stay tuned to GamesRadar+.

