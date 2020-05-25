Razer Memorial Day sale - save on the Kraken and Nari headsets, Wolverine controllers, and more

Time's running out to bag yourself some of the finest gaming equipment on the market from one of our favorite brands. The Razer Memorial Day sales have been super popular throughout the long weekend in the US, and we'd hate for you to miss out, so we've highlighted the very best ones for you. Don't worry UK readers, we've found some equivalent deals for you too for the Bank Holiday.

The excellent Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset - which is one of our favorites - has been discounted by $25 to $74.99 on Amazon. Meanwhile, the Razer Nari (a headset with excellent surround sound) has seen a big price drop, tumbling from $150 to $109.99 on Amazon. Details on UK deals are further down the page.

Razer Memorial Day sale: Click here to visit the Amazon US page

If you're willing to spend a little more in the Razer Memorial Day sale, the Nari Ultimate - with immersive haptic feedback - has also fallen by $80 to $149.99 on Amazon. Sure, it's a Lucio Overwatch edition, but still. As we mentioned in our Razer Nari Ultimate review, it's one of the best headsets on the market right now thanks to what is arguably best-in-class surround sound and that haptic feedback that makes sure you feel the rumble of every explosion and gunshot. If you want to know whether this slightly pricier headset is worth it, don't forget to check out our feature on what the difference is between cheap and expensive headsets.

And it's not just headsets that have seen a reduction in the Razer Memorial Day sales. The Razer Wolverine Ultimate pro controller for Xbox One has also been heavily reduced, dropping from $160 to $129.99 on Amazon. That's a steal for the best third-party controller on the system. It offers extra buttons and interchangeable thumbsticks/d-pads so you can make it as responsive as possible, giving you an advantage in the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Another batch of fresh offers today include a free Razer Viper mouse (worth $80) with the also-discounted Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard at just $179.99 at Best Buy. Don't need a new keyboard? Then the blisteringly-fast Razer Basilisk Ultimate has received an extremely rare discount and can be yours today, with the charging dock, for $149.99 at Best Buy.

There are plenty more offers going at the moment, and we've listed a few of our favorites below.

Razer Memorial Day sale

Razer Kraken headset | $80 $59.99 on Amazon

If you'd prefer the standard Kraken, it's also had a price drop on Amazon - this time of $20. It's a great, budget-friendly choice that still provides excellent quality and comfort. A must-have, particularly if it'll be your first gaming headset.

UK price: £80 £67.99 on AmazonView Deal

Razer Nari headset | $150 $109.99 on Amazon

A step up from the Tournament Edition in both quality and price, the Nari offers superior comfort, audio, and impressive THX Spatial Audio surround sound on certain platforms (on PC, I believe). However, the headset itself is also compatible with PS4.

UK price: £150 £123.98 on AmazonView Deal

Razer Nari Ultimate headset (Lucio Overwatch edition) | $230 $149.99 on Amazon

This is easily one of the best gaming headsets on the market right now. Although this particular version is a special Overwatch edition, it still offers the haptic feedback and excellent surround sound that makes the Nari Ultimate so special. Well worth the extra expense.

UK price (for standard Nari Ultimate): £173 £149.98 on AmazonView Deal

Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller | $160 $129.99 on Amazon

This particular pro controller really helps up your game - it allows you to respond so much faster than you could with a normal handset, giving you an edge in shooters and beyond. It's one of the best controllers we've used on Xbox.View Deal

Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard + FREE Razer Viper gaming mouse | $179.99 at Best Buy

Quite frankly a ridiculously high-value deal, getting you $280 worth of quality Razer gear for the price of $179.99. We shopped around and other stores are still charging the standard $199 for the keyboard alone, so there's no ifs or buts, just a stunning bundle deal. The mouse is automatically added to your basket when you add the keyboard.View Deal

As we mentioned earlier, these aren't the only deals available in the Razer Memorial Day sale. There are a few others to be found via Amazon, and we've listed these below.

They're not the only deals worth paying attention to this Memorial Day, either. For starters, the Memorial Day 4K TV sale marches ever on with new offers appearing all the time. Meanwhile, there are hot Memorial Day Alienware sales happening on some of the best laptops and desktops right now. Don't miss them!

