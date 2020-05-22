Memorial Day Alienware sale saves you up to $445 on the Alienware m15 laptop and Alienware Aurora R8 PC

Memorial Day deals have officially landed, and this Alienware sale might have some of the most tempting offers we've seen so far. Indeed, Dell has slashed the price of an Alienware m15 R1 gaming laptop by $445 and the very powerful Alienware Aurora R8 gaming desktop by $200.

That's a significant discount on great gaming tech. In particular, the Alienware m15 R1 wins a gong as one of the best gaming laptops in our opinion thanks to its 9th-gen i7 processor and respectable 1660 Ti graphics card. It may not be able to handle more demanding games at their highest settings, but it'll still serve you well. And at just $1,299.99 instead of over $1,700, that's good value for money in this Memorial Day Alienware sale.

Elsewhere, the Alienware Aurora R8 desktop impresses with its 9th-gen i7 CPU and a very tempting RTX 2070 Super graphics card for incredibly high-quality visuals. This is still one of Alienware's best machines, even though it's since been replaced with the R9 model (you can find out more in our Alienware R9 review). In fact, we'd argue it's one of the best gaming PCs you can get your hands on right now.

Memorial Day Alienware sale

Alienware m15 R1 gaming laptop (9th-gen i7 + GTX 1660Ti) | $1,745 $1,299.99 at Dell

This is a powerful little laptop that features a fast, modern processor and a respectable graphics card to go along with it. It also packs an SSD drive for faster booting and loading. Definitely worth considering, especially because this offer saves you over $400.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R8 gaming PC (9th-gen i7 + RTX 2070 Super) | $1,645 $1,449.99 at Dell

The Aurora R8 range is an excellent choice of desktop gaming PC, and you're unlikely to find anything better unless you upgrade to the R9. This one featuring a very powerful RTX 2070 Super graphics card is a real selling point, particularly at $200 less than normal.View Deal

This isn't the only gaming-related offer for Memorial Day, though - the massive Razer Memorial Day sale is filled with some of the best accessories at a much lower price. Meanwhile, the Memorial Day 4K TV sale shows no sign of slowing down.

