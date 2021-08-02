PS5 restock: where to find the elusive console this week

PS5 restocks seem to be happening at the roll of a dice no matter where you're based in the world. Though, that's no reason to give up hope of finding one without resorting to paying over the odds to a second hand source.

As expected, Amazon is likely to be the first and foremost place to check for PS5 stock, regardless of your location, as its the biggest game in town, and likely to be the best at updating the PS5's availability through its site easier than the brick and mortar stores can.

The US has seen a slow return of PS5 stock to certain online retailers recently, and not surprisingly, they are from the bigger names such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Gamestop, with the consoles going live on its own and in bundles last week.

It's worth reiterating the MSRP/RRP of the PS5 so you can be sure that you're getting the best deal online - from a trusted retailer - the PS5 has a price tag of $499/£450 and that's the max you should be spending on one unless it's part of a bundle that also contains some of the best PS5 games or best PS5 accessories.

The UK has seen a little more action in the past couple of days, with Amazon having PS5 stock twice last week; something that's a little rare these days. It's been rumored online that Argos and Very may have the console come in over the next few days, but nothing's definitive just yet. Keep an eye out and you should score one before you know it.

Despite its scarcity, the PS5 has now sold over 10 million units worldwide, which essentially makes it the fastest-selling Sony games console in history, and showing no signs of stopping any time soon.

All of this is in the face of the ongoing pandemic, particularly impressive when you consider the semiconductor shortage, too. It's safe to say that the PS5 will be supported for a long time, with a rich heritage of first-party exclusives and multi-plats to come soon.

Not only is it an incredibly fast system, complete with 16GB VRAM, but all that power ensures that games will look, feel and run excellently in both Full HD, 4K, and even 8K further down the line; there's a reason it's arguably the most sought-after tech item right now.

If you do the majority of your gaming through the PlayStation Store, then this cheaper edition of the system could be for you. It lacks the Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, so disc games are not playable at all, but you can get all the must-have titles digitally instead and save a little money. This version tends to hang around a little longer.

Of course, pretty visuals are only one half of the story. To get the full immersive experience, your audio also needs to be top dollar, and why settle for anything less than the best PS5 headset around?