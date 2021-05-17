PS5 restock tips and tricks - how to get the console at Amazon, Walmart, and more

Welcome to another week on the PS5 restock roundabout, folks. And even though the console is still difficult to get hold of, there's hope - you can stack the odds in your favor with a few simple tricks. First among them is knowing where and - more importantly - when to look.

Most retailers seem to receive a PS5 restock toward the end of the week. Namely, Target and GameStop often offer deals on Wednesday while Walmart prefers a Thursday drop from around 3pm EDT.

Best Buy has also switched to Thursdays - although it used to reserve its PS5 restock for Friday, it's had a drop on Thursday from around 3:40pm EDT for the last couple of weeks. As such, Thursday is your best bet for deals.

Unfortunately, Amazon is harder to predict. It hasn't had a PS5 restock in a while, and deals can drop at any time (it once had a restock at 3am EDT one weekend in April, for example). All we can suggest is keeping an eye on it and hoping for the best.

As for the UK, you're better off getting up early if you want to take advantage of a PS5 restock. Amazon UK drops on weekdays before 9am BST, for instance, while Game consistently offers deals before noon. Argos is even earlier - it has previous for dropping stock in the middle of the night.

No matter where you choose to shop, it's crucial that you sign in and have your payment details ready ahead of time. That'll help you avoid any hold-ups, which could mean the difference between securing a PS5 restock and missing out. We'd advise aiming for bundles as well. Despite being more expensive, they don't sell out as fast.

In addition, don't panic if you miss out. Retailers normally offer deals in waves, so you'll almost certainly get another crack at the console within the next half-hour.

Finally, don't forget to check in on Twitter trends and PS5 restock trackers. They're a great early-warning system for PS5 stock.

PS5 restock deals

Amazon PS5 restock | Could appear at any time

Despite being one of the biggest retailers on the block, Amazon is really quite unpredictable where PS5 restock deals are concerned. You're better off checking its listing page occasionally as a just-in-case. You never know, you might get lucky!

Walmart PS5 restock | Could drop Thursday, May 20 (from 3pm EDT)

Walmart is one of the more consistent sources of PS5 restock deals, and it usually hits every Thursday from around 3pm EDT. It also drops stock in waves, so you've got a couple of chances to secure your console throughout the afternoon.

Best Buy PS5 restock | Possibly Thursday, May 20 (3pm EDT)

It used to get a PS5 restock on Fridays, but now Best Buy has joined the Thursday crew. It's offered deals for the past couple of weeks, so we expect it to do the same again this time. Be ready - there's going to be a lot of competition.

Target PS5 restock | Possibly Wednesday, May 19

This one is a little more unpredictable; Target doesn't always get a PS5 restock each week. However, if it does, it'll be on Wednesday. By our reckoning, it's overdue - that means this could be our moment.

