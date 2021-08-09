PS5 restock: The retailers we're watching this Monday

It's a new week in the world of PS5 restocks, and while Mondays aren't generally regarded as the best times of the week to buy the system, PS5 stock has moved earlier than anticipated in the past, so it's worth keeping a keen eye on the big players should you want Sony's newest console in your homes sooner rather than later.

It's little to surprise to many, but Amazon is always worth checking and having open, while elsewhere in the US we've seen activity from GameStop and Walmart, with units moving last week.

It's the sporadic stock shifts that you need to pay the closest attention to. As it stands, things remain all quiet on the console front for the time being, but that's no reason to deter yourself from keeping tabs on all the right places, and actively refreshing, the more promising sites should PS5 suddenly become available, as has happened in the UK in past months with the likes of Very and Argos. And it's worth noting that Amazon UK appeared to have some stock this very morning too - it'll be worth sticking on that site too as sometimes orders from the previous restock can get cancelled and reappear.

One thing's for sure, however you come into PS5 stock: remember the value of the system and don't end up paying in excess just to get that shiny white system as soon as possible. We've seen second-hand resellers asking exorbitant rates of far over $1,000 for the disc console - over twice what it costs - and it's simply not worth going down those avenues just to get one. A keen eye and good timing are all it takes to get a PS5, take it from us.

Just a reminder then, the PS5 retails for $499 MSRP and £450 RRP. Ensure that, if you are paying more than this, that you're getting some of the best PS5 accessories - such as the best PS5 headset - or some of the best PS5 games packed-in for the increased price. Important to note: only buy from a trusted seller!

There's more than just one reason why this particular console has become the most must-have piece of tech in recent memory. It's only capable of 4K60 (and potentially 8K) visuals, but it's ray-tracing ready and super-fast too.

If you would like to broaden your search out a little more, these are all the online retailers that have had stock move in recent memory - from both the US and UK.

Now, just having the console is just the start of your journey into the best of what this current generation can offer. To get the most out of your system, you'll need some serious storage; why settle for less than the best PS5 SSD that money can buy?