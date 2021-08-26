Here's where a PS5 restock might happen today

Following yesterday's surprise PS5 restock at Walmart (there were three in total, which is pretty ridiculous), can we expect another one today? We've been staring into the tea leaves to get a read on stock for the rest of the week, and things look relatively promising. That's because Thursday is, traditionally, the busiest day for PlayStation 5 hitting shelves, and Best Buy is a strong contender for this afternoon.

The reason is simple; it usually offers a PS5 restock on Thursdays or Fridays and hasn't had a drop in two weeks. That means there's a very good chance it could break cover with more consoles today.

Target is another possibility. It hasn't had a PS5 restock since July, and that suggests it could be in line for some PS5 deals.

Amazon is the final wild card in our deck. Even though it has a reputation for dumping PS5 stock on us without any kind of warning, TechRadar's Matt Swider has pointed out that the retailer has changed its links recently - a hint that a drop might be on its way.

PS5 restock: tips for this week

If you're one of the many people still waiting on a PS5 restock (yep, it sucks), there are a couple of handy tips to bear in mind. To start with: be patient. It's tricky not to panic when the system becomes available, but remember that retailers usually release stock in waves.

As such, not being able to get the console from the off doesn't mean you're out of luck. Refresh the page after hanging around for a bit and you may get another shot at striking PS5 gold.

Similarly, make sure you've signed in and inputted your payment details ahead of time. This saves you holdups if you add a PS5 restock to your basket. Believe us, reaching the checkout but getting timed out or held back by a glitch in the system is not a lot of fun.

Lastly, don't pay over the odds unless it's for a bundle with some games or the best PS5 accessories. Standard PS5 consoles should cost no more than $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK. Meanwhile, the Digital Edition is meant to weigh in at US$399.99/£349.99. Because some very shady individuals like to inflate those costs, scalpers (sellers who buy consoles to resell with a ridiculous mark-up) aren't ever worth buying from. Be sure to get a deal from a retailer you trust!

Which PS5 should you buy?

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

If you'd prefer the full PS5 experience with no holds barred, this is the version to go for. Yes, there's a cheaper Digital Edition out there. But the normal PS5 includes a 4K disc drive where the Digital Edition doesn't. This allows you to play physical PS5/PS4 game discs along with DVDs or Blu-rays. Because buying something digitally can be more expensive, the standard PlayStation 5 is worth the extra cost.

View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

As a cheaper alternative to the standard PS5, this Digital Edition is really rather tempting. It manages to cut cost by removing the disc drive, and even though this means you'll have to buy everything digitally (which can be more expensive), you're still getting the same 'next-generation' gaming experience with this one. View Deal

Check for PS5 restock deals today

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.