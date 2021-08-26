Here's where a PS5 restock might happen today

Following yesterday's surprise PS5 restock at Walmart (there were three in total, which is pretty ridiculous), can we expect another one today? We've been staring into the tea leaves to get a read on stock for the rest of the week, and things look relatively promising. That's because Thursday is, traditionally, the busiest day for PlayStation 5 hitting shelves, and Best Buy is a strong contender for this afternoon.
The reason is simple; it usually offers a PS5 restock on Thursdays or Fridays and hasn't had a drop in two weeks. That means there's a very good chance it could break cover with more consoles today.
Target is another possibility. It hasn't had a PS5 restock since July, and that suggests it could be in line for some PS5 deals.
Amazon is the final wild card in our deck. Even though it has a reputation for dumping PS5 stock on us without any kind of warning, TechRadar's Matt Swider has pointed out that the retailer has changed its links recently - a hint that a drop might be on its way.
- Most likely restocks this week (USA): Amazon (could be any time) | Target (Thursday) | Best Buy (Thursday)
- Most likely restocks this week (UK): Amazon (could be any time before 9am BST) | Very | John Lewis | Argos | Currys | Box
PS5 restock: tips for this week
If you're one of the many people still waiting on a PS5 restock (yep, it sucks), there are a couple of handy tips to bear in mind. To start with: be patient. It's tricky not to panic when the system becomes available, but remember that retailers usually release stock in waves.
As such, not being able to get the console from the off doesn't mean you're out of luck. Refresh the page after hanging around for a bit and you may get another shot at striking PS5 gold.
Similarly, make sure you've signed in and inputted your payment details ahead of time. This saves you holdups if you add a PS5 restock to your basket. Believe us, reaching the checkout but getting timed out or held back by a glitch in the system is not a lot of fun.
Lastly, don't pay over the odds unless it's for a bundle with some games or the best PS5 accessories. Standard PS5 consoles should cost no more than $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK. Meanwhile, the Digital Edition is meant to weigh in at US$399.99/£349.99. Because some very shady individuals like to inflate those costs, scalpers (sellers who buy consoles to resell with a ridiculous mark-up) aren't ever worth buying from. Be sure to get a deal from a retailer you trust!
Which PS5 should you buy?
Previous PS5 restock dates at retailers
- Walmart: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen August 25
- Best Buy: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen August 12
- Amazon: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen July 21
- Sony: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen August 24
- GameStop: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen August 25
- Target: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen July 30
- Newegg: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen April 29
Check for PS5 restock deals today
- USA PS5 ($499.99): Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | B&H Photo | Newegg | Adorama | Sony | Sam's Club
- USA PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99): Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | B&H Photo | Newegg | Adorama | Sony | Sam's Club
- UK PS5 (£449.99): Amazon | Very | John Lewis | Argos | Currys | Box | eBuyer | AO | Game
- UK PS5 Digital Edition (£359.99): Amazon | Very | Argos | Currys | Box | eBuyer
If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.