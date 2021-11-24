PS Plus games for December reportedly include Godfall and Mortal Shell

The PlayStation Plus games for December have seemingly been leaked for the fourth month in a row.

Earlier today, French outlet DeaLabs reported that Godfall, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super Villains would be included in the PS Plus games line up for December 2021. If the claim is accurate, then it should be just a few days before PlayStation confirms that these games will be joining the service for the next month for both PS4 and PS5 players.

This is the fourth month in a row where DeaLabs has claimed knowledge of the PS Plus monthly games ahead of time. So far at least, the outlet has a 100% hit rate for accurately revealing said PS Plus games, since they revealed that Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds would be joining the subscription service for the month of September.

Since then, the leaks have only continued, with DeaLabs revealing that Knockout City, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, and First Class trouble would all be made available for PS Plus members in November.

What's interesting is that if the new round of claims from DeaLabs prove to be accurate, then the bonus PSVR game for November was simply a one off. The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners was bundled into last month's offerings as an incentive for PSVR owners to subscribe to the service, and while you'd be forgiven for thinking that trend of a new free VR game might continue each month going forward, this apparently isn't the case.