September 2021 PS Plus games have reportedly been leaked

Another day, another leak, and this one once again pertains to Sony's PS Plus free games line-up, this time for September 2021 PS Plus games.

According to a post on Dealabs (thanks, VGC ) – which has correctly leaked PS Plus games in the past – September's freebie offerings will include Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

The French community site is like a forum where users can post whatever they like, providing they can satisfy the site's moderators that the information provided is truthful and accurate. In this instance, the moderation team received proof from poster "billbil-kun" that convinced them that the leak is true, and has therefore not retracted – nor deleted – the post.

The leak follows a similar rumor that prematurely revealed the lineup for August 2021 PS Plus games: Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2, and Hunter's Arena: Legends. In that case, it was Sony itself that inadvertently spilled the beans by prematurely updating the company's PS Plus page online.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat combines both Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 plus all the related add-on content, "blended together and remastered in this delicious definitive edition" on PS5, complete with "stunning, enhanced 4K visuals".

The other two games, Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds, are available for PS4 players. The former asks you to "travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations", teasing that "from sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world's most creative assassin, Agent 47".

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits man against Predator. "Hunt or be hunted" as part of a Fireteam and fight to complete missions before the Predator finds you… or you find them, of course.

There's still time to grab August's PS Plus free games, by the way. Both Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 are available for both PS4 and PS5 players, whilst the third game – Hunter's Arena: Legends – is a "PlayStation 5 bonus game" only for people who've managed to upgrade to Sony's latest home console, even though the game itself will be available on PS4 for players prepared to pay for it.