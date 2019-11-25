Pokemon Sword and Shield Dusk Stone evolutions: How to evolve Lampent and Doublade

If you’re a ghostbuster by trade, perhaps you’ll be seeking out the Pokemon Sword and Shield Dusk Stone to evolve some of your ethereal team. The Dusk Stone is one of many evolution stones in Pokemon Sword and Shield tuned to Ghost Type Pokemon, and if found it can help you evolve the more pesky monsters who ask for specific criteria instead of just XP. In this guide, we’re going to show you how to find the Dusk Stone in Pokemon Sword and Shield and teach you how to use it, along with explaining how to evolve Doublade and Lampent.

How to find the Dusk Stone in Pokemon Sword and Shield

If you want a no-stress way of finding a Dusk Stone, simply advance through the game until you have six gym badges. Then you want to head to the Lake of Outrage in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area and cross the body of water pictured above with the Rotom Bike you picked up on Route 9. There should be eight evolutionary stones here hidden under the circle of rocks. Pick them all up and if you don’t get a Dusk Stone, they respawn on an irregular basis.

You can also find a Dusk Stone in Stow-on-Side round the back of the Pokemon Center adjacent to a big rocky outcrop. It’s found in a Pokeball and it’s very hard to miss!

There’s also potential to find a Dusk Stone by asking the Digging Duo in the Bridge Field section of the Wild Area to go about their excavating business. They take payment in Watts!

How to evolve Doublade and Lampent in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Dusk Stone in the bag, open up your bag menu and head to the ‘Other Items’ tab to select it and put it to use with one of the Pokemon listed below. Remember that you won’t evolve any Pokemon if they’re just holding the stone, you have to actually use the item on the selected monster.

Both Doublade (evolves from Honedge, can be found in Hammerlocke Hills and Lake of Outrage) and Lampent (evolves from Litwick, can be found in Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, and Lake of Outrage) can evolve into Aegislash and Chandelure respectively when exposed to a Dusk Stone.

