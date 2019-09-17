Pokemon Go Unova Stone: How to get one and which Pokemon can evolve

Thanks to the introduction of Gen 5 Pokemon, you can now get Pokemon Go Unova Stones. Much like Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones, the Unova Stone is one of the specific Pokemon Go evolution items that can be used to evolve certain Pokemon. It's not explained in-game how to use the Pokemon Go Unova Stone though, making it confusing for new players. Here's everything we know on how to get Pokemon Go Unova Stones.

Pokemon Go Unova Stones: How to get one

0.153.0 :new evolution item "Unova Stone" pic.twitter.com/MBh4d6H37YAugust 22, 2019

Much like the Sinnoh Stone, you can get a Pokemon Go Unova Stone by completing seven days' worth of field research. Those are the tasks you get from spinning Pokestops; complete one each day until you've filled in all the stamps, then claim your reward and there's a chance you might get an Unova Stone. Essentially, you need to cross your fingers and hope you've appeased the Pokemon Go RNGesus recently.

There's a chance that you'll be able to get Unova Stones from PvP battles later down the line but for now, that's not possible.

Pokemon Go Unova Stones: Who to evolve

There's a bunch of new Pokemon in the game now, but there's only a few specific ones that will evolve with a Pokemon Go Unova Stone:

Pansage evolves into Simisage with an Unova Stone and 100 candy

evolves into with an Unova Stone and 100 candy Panpour evolves into Simipour with an Unova Stone and 100 candy

evolves into with an Unova Stone and 100 candy Pansear evolves into Simisear with an Unova Stone and 100 candy

evolves into with an Unova Stone and 100 candy Lampent evolves into Chandelure with an Unova Stone and 100 candy

It's worth noting that Pansage, Panpour, and Pansear are all regional Pokemon, and you can read more about that at our Pokemon Go regionals guide.

Good luck getting an Unova Stone – you'll need it!

