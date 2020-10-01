Pokemon Go The Feeling of Victory: All tasks and rewards for the quest to unlock Victini

The Pokemon Go The Feeling of Victory quest is finally here after Niantic revealed that non-Go Fest 2020 players would have the chance to catch Victini later down the line. It surprise launched at the end of September in Pokemon Go and while Victini is the main reward players can get their hands on, there are some other Pokemon encounters and items to grab along the way. Here's everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go The Feeling of Victory tasks, rewards, and more.

Pokemon Go Jump Start | Pokemon Go A Thousand Year Slumber | Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation | Pokemon Go Looming in the Shadows | Pokemon Go Rocket Straight to Victory | Pokemon Go A Colossal Discovery | Pokemon Go A Drive to Investigate | Pokemon Go A Mega Discovery | How to get Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Go | How to get Celebi in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go The Feeling of Victory explained

(Image credit: Niantic)

Like Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, and future mythical Pokemon (if you're yet to catch those ones, check out the links above), Victini is only obtainable through special research. You need to complete a series of tasks for Professor Willow — six stages with three tasks each, in total — involving things like catching specific Pokemon-types and hatching eggs. Here are all of the Pokemon Go The Feeling of Victory tasks and rewards.

Note: If you caught Victini during the Rocket Straight To Victory quest as part of Go Fest 2020, you'll receive 20 Victini candy instead of a second Victini.

Pokemon Go The Feeling of Victory tasks (1/6)

Catch 30 Pokemon (3 Pinap Berries)

Spin 30 Poke Stops or Gyms (1,000 XP)

Send 10 Gifts to friends (1,000 Stardust)

Rewards: 30 Great Balls, 1,000 Stardust, Ralts encounter

Pokemon Go The Feeling of Victory tasks (2/6)

Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon (Elgyem encounter)

Catch 30 Fire-type Pokemon (Darumaka encounter)

Hatch 3 Eggs (1 Incubator)

RewardsL: 30 Great Balls, 1,000 XP, Torchic encounter

Pokemon Go The Feeling of Victory tasks (3/6)

Take a Snapshot of your buddy (1 Poffin)

Earn 3 candies walking with your buddy (1,000 Stardust)

Power up Pokemon 3 times (3 Hyper Potions)

Rewards: 3 Revives, 1,000 Stardust, Espeon encounter

Pokemon Go The Feeling of Victory tasks (4/6)

Win 3 Gym Battles (1,000 XP)

Defeat 3 Rocket Grunts (1 Lure Module)

Win 3 Raids (1,000 Stardust)

Rewards: 3 Max Potions, 3 Max Revives, Victini encounter (20 candy if you already have Victini)

Pokemon Go The Feeling of Victory tasks (5/6)

Take a Snapshot of Victini (20 Victini candy)

Catch 30 different species of Pokemon (1 Incense)

Send 3 Gifts to friends (1,000 XP)

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 1 Star Piece, 1 Victini stamp

Pokemon Go The Feeling of Victory tasks (6/6)

Already complete (3,000 XP)

Already complete (3,000 XP)

Already complete (3,000 Stardust)

Rewards: 1 Lure Module, 1 Lucky Egg, 20 Victini candy

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Pokedex | Pokemon Go best Pokemon | Pokemon Go trading | Pokemon Go regionals | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go raids | Pokemon Go legendaries | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go Battle League | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass | How to change team in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions | Pokemon Go cheats