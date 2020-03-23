Pokemon Go A Drive To Investigate tasks: How to complete the Genesect special research event

Pokemon Go A Drive To Investigate is the latest in-game ticketed Pokemon Go event, after A Colossal Discovery featured a few months ago. Of course, right now most people are stuck indoors, so Niantic has made the Pokemon Go A Drive To Investigate tasks simple to complete from the comfort of your own home. The reward for this special event is Genesect, one of the mythical Pokemon from Gen V, so it's worth completing when you get the chance. Here's a complete guide to the Pokemon Go A Drive To Investigate special research.

How to start Pokemon Go A Drive To Investigate

(Image credit: Niantic)

If you want to take part in Pokemon Go A Drive To Investigate, you need to purchase the event ticket from the in-game shop. This will be available until 10pm (22:00) March 23, in your local time. It will cost you $7.99, but you don't need to complete all of the tasks before this time. As long as you've purchased the ticket, you'll be able to take your time finishing off the special research. Here are all of the Pokemon Go A Drive To Investigate tasks, along with some tips for completing them.

Pokemon Go A Drive To Investigate tasks (1/5)

Battle another trainer five times (1,000 Stardust)

(1,000 Stardust) Catch 25 Normal-type Pokemon (three Rare Candy)

(three Rare Candy) Give your Buddy one treat (Trubbish encounter)

Rewards: Genesect Cap, five Premium Raid Passes, Pinsir encounter

Fairly straightforward to begin with. You can battle another trainer five times easily by simply completing one round of the Pokemon Go battle league, which currently doesn't have any entry restrictions thanks to the coronavirus crisis.

To catch 25 Normal-type Pokemon in record time, make sure you've bought the package of 30 Incense for one coin in the shop. Again, this is a special offer available due to the current global circumstances, and each Incense will last for an hour, making one Pokemon appear as soon as you've caught the last. You'll hit 25 Normal-type Pokemon in no time at all.

Pokemon Go A Drive To Investigate tasks (2/5)

Power up five Pokemon (1,000 Stardust)

(1,000 Stardust) Catch 25 Fire-type Pokemon (three Rare Candy)

(three Rare Candy) Send three gifts to friends (Karrablast encounter)

Rewards: Three Charge TMs, three Super Incubators, Skarmory encounter

Pick five Pokemon you have an excess of candy for and you'll complete the first task without a problem. Again for the second, load up on Incense and you'll be good to go. For the third task, you will unfortunately need to leave the house in order to obtain three gifts, unless you're lucky enough to live within touching distance of a Pokestop. Just make sure to maintain social distancing and don't stay outside for longer than is necessary if you're completing this while the pandemic is ongoing.

Pokemon Go A Drive To Investigate tasks (3/5)

Transfer three Pokemon (1,000 Stardust)

(1,000 Stardust) Catch 25 Water-type Pokemon (three Rare Candy)

(three Rare Candy) Hatch an egg (Shelmet encounter)

Rewards: Genesect Bag, three Incense, Scizor encounter

Once again, the first two tasks are simple – utilise Incense again for catching 25 Water-type Pokemon – but to hatch an egg, you'll probably need to leave the house. That is, unless you have a roomba you can strap your phone to in order to accumulate some distance.

Pokemon Go A Drive To Investigate tasks (4/5)

Make three great throws (1,000 Stardust)

(1,000 Stardust) Catch 25 Electric-type Pokemon (three Rare Candy)

(three Rare Candy) Play with your buddy (Kabuto encounter)

Rewards: Genesect encounter, three Fast TMs, Glacial Lure

Probably the easiest set of three yet. Use Nanab Berries if you're struggling to get great throws, and use Incense again to find Electric-type Pokemon. At this stage is when you'll be rewarded with a Genesect encounter, so make sure you're using a Pinap Berry on it to get the most candy possible!

Pokemon Go A Drive To Investigate tasks (5/5)

Battle a team leader three times (1,000 Stardust)

(1,000 Stardust) Catch 25 Ice-type Pokemon (three Rare Candy)

(three Rare Candy) Take three snapshots of Genesect (Durant encounter)

Rewards: 10 Genesect candy, one Poffin, three Star Pieces

To battle a team leader, just head over to the battle section then scroll to the bottom to find the three team leaders. Open the camera to take snapshots of Genesect and voila! You've completed the Pokemon Go A Drive To Investigate special research.