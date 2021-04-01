Outriders crossplay and cross progression explained

Good news, everyone! Outriders crossplay is in the game from launch, so you can play with your friends on any platform; PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and even Google Stadia. What about Outriders cross progression, however? That isn't quite as straightforward for Outriders, unfortunately. We've got all the details on both Outriders crossplay and Outriders cross progression right here, so you know what to expect when jumping into the latest looter shooter (shlooter?).

Outriders crossplay explained

(Image credit: Square Enix)

So you want to play with some pals on a different platform to your own but you're not sure where to begin. Worry not! Outriders crossplay is actually impressively simple to do, you just need to enable it first.

From the lobby screen, open the options and scroll down the gameplay section until you find "Enable Crossplay". This is off by default so make sure you turn it on – it's between Helmet and Cinematic Camera Smoothing.

Now, go back to the lobby and select Play With Friends on the right-hand side of the screen. In the bottom left of the next menu will be two options: "Generate your game code" or "Join a game using code". If you're hosting a lobby, you simply need to generate your game code, then tell your pals what the code is. If someone else is hosting, they just need to tell you what their code is. It's as simple as that! There's no friends list to add anyone to, although you can invite people on the same platform as you through your specific platform friends list. Alternatively, select the "Join a random team" option to play with others in a public lobby.

Outriders cross progression explained

With crossplay in the game from the get-go, you'd think Outriders cross progression would exist too, right? Wrong, unfortunately. There have been a number of calls for developer People Can Fly to add cross progression to Outriders so players can start their journey on one platform and continue it on another – going from Xbox One to PS5 or PC, for example – but at the time of writing, that is impossible.

A silver lining is that as long as you stay within the same family of consoles – upgrading from PS4 to PS5 for example – you will keep the same progression and gear on your account. So don't fret about picking up the latest generation if you haven't already.