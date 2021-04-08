Best Outriders armor mods - all the top mods to buff your armor

There are a lot of Outriders armor mods compared to the weapon mods, largely thanks to each class having a plethora of skill-specific mods that other classes cannot utilise. Worry not though, for this guide has our picks for the top five best armor mods in Outriders – general mods only, no class-specific ones included because they're all skill-based and their effectiveness is based on your build. So keep scrolling for the best Outriders armor mods you should be prioritising in-game.

Best Outriders armor mods: Captain Hunter

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Tier 3: Increases your damage against Elites by 25%.

The first pick for our list of the five best Outriders armor mods speaks for itself. Almost every fight you'll ever get into will have at least one Elite enemy, if not more, so increasing your damage against these much tougher foes is a no-brainer. It's a general armor mod that isn't specific to an archetype or build, but will help out every player.

Best Outriders armor mods: Sharp Eye

Tier 3: Killing enemies while aiming down sights grants you X Firepower for 20 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times.

Unless you're running in with a shotgun or spraying from the hip at seriously close range, most players will be doing a lot of aiming down the sights. Sharp Eye essentially just makes your shots do more damage and the consecutive effects can stack, so this is best used when fighting hordes of weaker enemies from a distance.

Best Outriders armor mods: Move Groove

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Tier 2: Moving increases your Anomaly Power by X and Firepower by Y.

There aren't many viable builds that rely on staying behind cover at all times and not moving a muscle because there are far too many enemies that charge at you from a distance for that to work. As a result, Move Groove is generally an excellent mod, especially for those who neglect cover a lot of the time, because you can get a serious buff to both skill and weapon damage simply by moving.

Best Outriders armor mods: Power Assimilation

Tier 3: Boosts your Anomaly Power by X for each Elite present on the battlefield.

This one is best suited for those who are firmly in the endgame and are rocking a skill-focused build. In expeditions, Elites spawn thick and fast so if you prioritise slaying the weaker enemies while they're on the battlefield, you'll do a lot more damage.

Best Outriders armor mods: Plate Dodge

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Tier 2: Rolling increases your Armor by X for 5 seconds.

The buff from Plate Dodge may not seem big, but when fighting Elites, chances are you'll be doing a lot of rolling, especially against enemies like Brood Mothers and Behemoths. This is when Plate Dodge comes in useful, because you'll be constantly buffing your armor up, so that five second timer will be replenished often.