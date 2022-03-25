Only Murders in the Building confirms season 2 release date

Only Murders In The Building stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin have confirmed when the quirky comedy's season 2 is set to premiere.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, March 25, the three leads revealed in a video that the new chapter is set to arrive on June 28 – a date that fans already had their eyes on after the show teased the announcement with a cryptic clue earlier in the week.

With production on the second installment well underway in New York City, the series' social media account shared a snap that hinted when the fresh batch of episodes would arrive. At first glance, the snap was just of a bunch of elevator call buttons, but when you looked closely, you realised numbers two, six, and eight were lit up.

Fans quickly deduced that the pressed buttons could represent season 2's release date, with some speculating that it could be set to arrive on either June 28 or August 26. Turns out, they were right about the former.

Created by Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building centers on Mabel, Oliver and Charles, a trio of true crime-loving strangers who band together to investigate a suspicious death that occurs inside their swanky Upper West Side apartment complex.

Before the end of season one, the gang managed to work out that Charles' bassoon-playing new girlfriend, Jan (Amy Ryan), was the one who killed Arconia resident Tim Kono. But things didn't wind up so rosy for our mystery solvers, as the finale saw them get carted off after the cops found them standing over the lifeless body of their building manager, Bunny.

While the plot of season 2 is being kept firmly under wraps, we do know that Cara Delevingne, Michael Rapaport, Amy Schumer, and Shirley MacLaine will all be joining the cast when it returns.

Only Murders In The Building streams on Hulu in the US, and Disney Plus in the UK. While we wait to find out what's in store for Mabel, Oliver, and Charles, why not check out our roundup of the best TV shows of all time for some binge-watch inspiration.